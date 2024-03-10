The 2024 Oscar winners list: live updates
The 96th Academy Awards will be presented Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, beginning at 4 p.m. PT.
As was the case for much of last year, all eyes will be on “Barbenheimer” at the 2024 Oscars, with heavy favorite “Oppenheimer” leading the nominations with 13 and “Barbie” earning eight. Other films that made an impression on voters include “Poor Things,” which tallied 11 noms; “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10; and two international features, “The Zone of Interest” and “Anatomy of a Fall,” with five apiece.
Final predictions in all 23 categories | What should win | Pros and cons of a casting Oscar
Commentary: The Academy puts Black women in a box
Here are all the looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet, updating live.
The winners of the 2024 Oscars will be updated live throughout the ceremony.
