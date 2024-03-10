The 2024 Oscar winners list: live updates

Oscar statues on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles in advance of the 96th Academy Awards.

The 96th Academy Awards will be presented Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

As was the case for much of last year, all eyes will be on “Barbenheimer” at the 2024 Oscars, with heavy favorite “Oppenheimer” leading the nominations with 13 and “Barbie” earning eight. Other films that made an impression on voters include “Poor Things,” which tallied 11 noms; “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10; and two international features, “The Zone of Interest” and “Anatomy of a Fall,” with five apiece.

Commentary: The Academy puts Black women in a box

The winners of the 2024 Oscars will be updated live throughout the ceremony.