Capping an exhausting awards season, the Oscars offered relief but little satisfaction

It wasn't meant to be. The show lumbered its way through a series of outcomes that had been preordained on the awards circuit for months, proving once and for all that the wrong choice doesn't suddenly become the right one through repetition. As Gary Oldman, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney stepped up to claim yet another round of statuettes, some of us staved off boredom by scanning the also-rans for their well-practiced "honor just to be nominated" reaction shots. (Hang in there, Willem Dafoe, and you too, Saoirse Ronan.)