At the Oscars Governors Ball, the truffle popcorn will be dusted with gold and the corn dogs made of lobster

After months of SoulCycle classes, trips to the sweat lodge and scant carbohydrates, most of the stars who walk into the Governors Ball after the Academy Awards are ready to indulge.
And if Emma Stone, Viola Davis or Ryan Gosling want to pig out post-Oscars, Wolfgang Puck will be prepared. The Hollywood staple — who is catering the fancy party for the 23rd consecutive year — unveiled his seemingly endless menu on Thursday. And there’s comfort food galore: Baked macaroni and cheese, chicken pot pie, lava cakes, lobster corn dogs, gold-dusted truffle popcorn, baked potatoes with caviar.
If, for some insane reason, any of the ball’s 1,500 guests don’t find anything to their liking, Puck has it handled. Six of his 300 culinary staff will be devoted specifically to handling special requests from picky talent.
Of course, such flexibility requires a lot of raw material. Puck will have 15 pounds of winter black truffles from Burgundy, five gallons of homemade pimento cheese, 375 pounds of Dover sole, 20 gallons of gelato and 7,500 individual shrimp at the ready.
And that’s just the food. In addition to the French Champagne to be poured from Oscar-themed Magnums, and the wine bottles from filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s winery, guests will have the option of sipping on three specially designed cocktails. The whiskey featured in the drinks is called Hillhaven Lodge, also the name of director Brett Ratner’s Beverly Hills 1927 mansion, because obviously.
The theme of the evening, selected by Academy Governor Jeffrey Kurland and event producer Cheryl Cecchetto, will be “magical transformation.” Kurland took inspiration from a pâtisserie in South America that was all-white, save for trays of colorful macarons. Accordingly, the ball will be blanketed almost entirely in white with just a few pops of red and gold — mostly from the 10,000 ranunculus, double tulips and orchids supplied by celebrity florist Mark Held.
Despite the clean look of the room, Cecchetto said invitees shouldn’t be worried about spilling their red wine.
“It’s all going away at midnight, anyway!”
OSCARS GOVERNORS BALL SNEAK PEEK
The room
The world-famous chef
The comfy seating
The ring master
Blossoms from the celebrity florist
The luxury food station
The cocktails
The beef (Wagyu, of course)
The caviar matzo
The abundance of seafood
The chocolate Oscar
The view of the ball
Oscar
