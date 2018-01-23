With her best director nomination for 'Lady Bird,' Greta Gerwig continues to look ahead

"It means the world to me," she said in a phone call from Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, recalling her feelings when Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Oscar for best director for "Hurt Locker" in 2010. "I remember crying and feeling so excited and feeling like she did it and there she is and so much more feels possible. And I hope that, honestly, I hope that girls or women who want to be filmmakers – sorry I'm going to start crying again – look at this and they feel like, 'Yeah, I'm going to go make my movie.'"