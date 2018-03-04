Phantom Bread, Get Trout and more dishes for your Oscar viewing party

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony is nearly upon us, which means it's time to indulge your inner Frances McGourmand and Foodie Harrelson and host a very special Oscar-themed banquet. Starved for inspiration? Feel free to try any of the dishes below. (Special thanks to my wife for her contributions to the menu.)
Appetizers
Escargot Robbie
Guillermo del Toro Sashimi
Tom Yum Koong
Lady Bird's Nest
Salad Hawkins (with Lettuce Leaf Manville and The Shape of Watercress)
Willem Dafoie Gras
Entrees
The Big Chick
(Denz)elk (Washing)tongue
Faces Plaices
The Flauta Project
Gardenburgers of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Get Trout
Kalbi by Your Name
On Body and Sole
Spam Rockwell
Star Wars: The Last Jidori
This Is Meat
Three Grilled Boars Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Side dishes
Abalone: Small Enough to Jail
Christofu Nolan
Grits Gerwig
Nori Metcalf
Spudbound
Swiss Chard Jenkins
Breads
Phantom Bread (baked with Darkest Flour)
Saoirse Ronaan
Timothée Challah-met
Beverages
Daniel Kahlua
Christopher Plum Wine
Coco(a)
Fanta Thread
The Grape of Water
Martini McDonagh
Dessert
Berry J. Blige
Gary Oldmint
A Flantastic Woman
Icarus Allsorts
Orange Peele
Streepwaffles
War for the Planet of the Crêpes
Pineapple Upside-Dunkirk
Snubs
Armie Hamhock
Michael Stuhlburger
James Panko
Shakshuka Guadagnino
Tom Shanks
Hong Chowder
Wonton Woman
Tiffany Radish