Phantom Bread, Get Trout and more dishes for your Oscar viewing party

Justin Chang
By
| Film Critic |
Mar 04, 2018

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony is nearly upon us, which means it's time to indulge your inner Frances McGourmand and Foodie Harrelson and host a very special Oscar-themed banquet. Starved for inspiration? Feel free to try any of the dishes below. (Special thanks to my wife for her contributions to the menu.)

Appetizers

Escargot Robbie

Guillermo del Toro Sashimi

Tom Yum Koong

Lady Bird's Nest

Salad Hawkins (with Lettuce Leaf Manville and The Shape of Watercress)

Willem Dafoie Gras

Entrees

The Big Chick

(Denz)elk (Washing)tongue

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Faces Plaices​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Flauta Project​​​​​​​​​​

Gardenburgers of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Get Trout​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Kalbi by Your Name

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​On Body and Sole

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Spam Rockwell​​​​​​​

Star Wars: The Last Jidori

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​This Is Meat

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Three Grilled Boars Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Side dishes

​​​​​​​Abalone: Small Enough to Jail

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Christofu Nolan

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Grits Gerwig​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Nori Metcalf​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Spudbound

​​​​​​​Swiss Chard Jenkins

Breads

Phantom Bread (baked with Darkest Flour)

Saoirse Ronaan​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Timothée Challah-met

Beverages

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Daniel Kahlua​​​​​​​

Christopher Plum Wine​​​​​​​

Coco(a)

Fanta Thread​

​​​​​​The Grape of Water​​​​​​​

Martini McDonagh

Dessert

Berry J. Blige

​​​​​​​Gary Oldmint

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​A Flantastic Woman​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​Icarus Allsorts​​​​​​​

Orange Peele

​​​​​​​Streepwaffles​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

War for the Planet of the Crêpes

​​​​​​​Pineapple Upside-Dunkirk

Snubs

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Armie Hamhock​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Michael Stuhlburger​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​James Panko

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Shakshuka Guadagnino

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tom Shanks​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​Hong Chowder​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​Wonton Woman​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Tiffany Radish

