Why #TimesUp will 'stand down' at the Oscars

McGrath, meanwhile, admitted that it was "tempting" to stage another massive moment at the telecast — which attracted nearly 33 million eyeballs on ABC last year. "A really on-the-nose presence might feel satisfying, but we're not sure how much it's translating," she continued. "And we want to make sure that as we move forward, we're being as strategic and thoughtful and authentic in our activations and in our rollout. Again, [we've been around] 60 days — we don't need to fit everything into it. It's more important to do it right."