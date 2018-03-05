Frances McDormand's stolen Oscar and a special appearance by Drake highlight the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party

The awkward ride quickly faded from my mind as I entered the party. First, of course, is the red carpet, and since the party has so many big names attending, it's almost like a mini-version of the actual Oscars. There are tons of camera crews and media outlets that turn up to cover the arrivals, and almost every star has changed into a different ensemble, so they're eager to pose for pictures. I, however, was not — and there's weirdly no other way to get into the party than by walking behind stars who are getting their picture taken. So, if you see someone in a black coat ducking behind Gal Gadot and Haddish, yeah, that's me.