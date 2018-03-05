'The Shape of Water' wins best picture at the 90th Academy Awards

In the weeks leading up to the Oscars, many speculated about how the show — the very purpose of which is to present the film industry in the best possible light — would address the sexual harassment scandals that have roiled Hollywood in recent months and dominated earlier awards ceremonies this season. In October, the academy expelled disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, a man who for a time was virtually synonymous with the Oscars, and announced new standards of conduct that its members are expected to uphold.