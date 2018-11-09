David Mackenzie on avoiding 'Game of Thrones'-style fantasy —  and 'Braveheart' comparisons — with his medieval epic 'Outlaw King'

That was one of the challenges of the film: to stop that fantasy element and all those tropes from creeping in. I was always calling our film an “anti-fantasy film.” With the production design, the costumes and all of that, I said: “Let’s not use our imaginations here. Let’s look at what we can of the evidence of what life was like.” We were looking at tapestries and drawings and even things that came out of [peat] bogs. We were never going for that maximalist, fantastical extravaganza kind of thing. We wanted to demythologize these things and try to get under the skin of them.