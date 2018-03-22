'Pacific Rim Uprising' is a big, noisy, cheerfully dumb monsters-and-robots sequel

DeKnight may not have Del Toro's exuberant way with genre or his exquisite visual imagination, talents that recently won him an Oscar for directing "The Shape of Water." All in all, that may actually be a good thing. "Pacific Rim," or what I remember of it, struck me as Del Toro's loudest, clunkiest and least essential picture, if also one of his most passionately felt. It was a B-movie bliss-out for those who approached or exceeded the director's own level of monster-movie fandom, but for this viewer, it was also a rare example of Del Toro's intensely personal connection to the material failing to translate into a commensurate level of audience engagement.