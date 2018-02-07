The Pan African Film Festival aims to correct misconceptions about African and Caribbean countries

"It shows the kind of ignorance that's pervasive with respect to Africa and the Third World," added Asantewa Olatunji, director of programming for the festival. "One of the things these kinds of statements do is play on the self-esteem of the people that come from there, even though we may know better. So one of the things that we try to do with the Pan African Film Festival is make sure that we show those positive and realistic images. And that when we look at it we can identify ourselves."