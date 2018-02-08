A beloved literary character becomes a raging narcissist in the irritating 'Peter Rabbit'

This is hardly due to a lack of effort on the part of the director, Will Gluck, who showed some astute comedic instincts in movies like "Easy A" and "Friends With Benefits," and who has clearly tried to transfer those instincts to a more family-friendly context. He and a skilled team of animators have brought Peter Rabbit and his family and friends to life with an appreciable degree of furry verisimilitude. Can we coin a new portmanteau for this — "furry-similitude"? Haha, get it? See what I did there?