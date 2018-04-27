Four takeaways from 'The Rachel Divide,' Netflix's new documentary about Rachel Dolezal

At the time her biological background was publicly revealed, local police were investigating concerns that hate mail received by the NAACP chapter of which she was president was at an all-time high. But after local journalists were tipped off that something was amiss, they discovered that the black man she claimed on social media was her father was, in fact, not and that she had been born to white parents. Jeff Humphrey, the Spokane broadcast journalist who broke the story, decided to confront Dolezal because she made it seem like white supremacy and racism were "making a comeback."