Advertisement
Movies

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are married after nearly six-year engagement

Eddie Murphy in a white silk bomber jacket standing with Paige Butcher who is wearing a black V-neck outfit
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher married Tuesday in Anguilla.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Share via

July is Eddie Murphy’s month.

The Oscar-nominated actor-comedian reportedly married his long-term partner, Australian model Paige Butcher, on Tuesday — less than a week after the premiere of his latest movie, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

From left, John Ashton, Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold in the movie "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix

Movies

Review: ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’: The heat is gone, replaced by warm nostalgia

The fourth film in the franchise sticks to the formula and the strengths of its star, a game Eddie Murphy, but lacks comic spark or a reason for being.

July 2, 2024

The couple were wed in a private ceremony in Anguilla, an island in the Eastern Caribbean, People reported Friday. Butcher wore a Mira Zwillinger-designed lace gown, while Murphy sported a matching white Brioni suit.

A representative for Murphy confirmed the report to The Times.

Murphy, 62, and Butcher, 44, have been engaged since 2018 but first began dating in 2012 — several years after they reportedly met on the set of “Big Momma’s House 2.” They share an 8-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and a 5-year-old son, Max Charles.

Advertisement

The “Shrek” voice actor has eight other children from prior relationships, including with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2006.

From left, actors Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers and Antonio Banderas at the premiere 2010 of "Shrek Forever After"

Movies

‘Shrek 5’ set for July 2026 release; Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz to return

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will reprise their ‘Shrek’ roles for the franchise’s fifth installment, arriving in July 2026.

July 10, 2024

Joining Murphy at the Netflix premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” earlier this month was his daughter Bria, who plays a police officer in the movie.

“She’s the one that arrests me,” Murphy told “Today.” “And the other scene when I get arrested in the movie, that’s my son-in-law tasing me in the neck.”

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is the fourth installment in the action comedy series and a sequel to Beverly Hills Cop III (1994). It premiered July 3 on Netflix.

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement