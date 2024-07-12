Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are married after nearly six-year engagement

July is Eddie Murphy’s month.

The Oscar-nominated actor-comedian reportedly married his long-term partner, Australian model Paige Butcher, on Tuesday — less than a week after the premiere of his latest movie, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

The couple were wed in a private ceremony in Anguilla, an island in the Eastern Caribbean, People reported Friday. Butcher wore a Mira Zwillinger-designed lace gown, while Murphy sported a matching white Brioni suit.

A representative for Murphy confirmed the report to The Times.

Murphy, 62, and Butcher, 44, have been engaged since 2018 but first began dating in 2012 — several years after they reportedly met on the set of “Big Momma’s House 2.” They share an 8-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and a 5-year-old son, Max Charles.

The “Shrek” voice actor has eight other children from prior relationships, including with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2006.

Joining Murphy at the Netflix premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” earlier this month was his daughter Bria, who plays a police officer in the movie.

“She’s the one that arrests me,” Murphy told “ Today .” “And the other scene when I get arrested in the movie, that’s my son-in-law tasing me in the neck.”

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is the fourth installment in the action comedy series and a sequel to Beverly Hills Cop III (1994). It premiered July 3 on Netflix.