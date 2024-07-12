Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are married after nearly six-year engagement
July is Eddie Murphy’s month.
The Oscar-nominated actor-comedian reportedly married his long-term partner, Australian model Paige Butcher, on Tuesday — less than a week after the premiere of his latest movie, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”
The fourth film in the franchise sticks to the formula and the strengths of its star, a game Eddie Murphy, but lacks comic spark or a reason for being.
The couple were wed in a private ceremony in Anguilla, an island in the Eastern Caribbean, People reported Friday. Butcher wore a Mira Zwillinger-designed lace gown, while Murphy sported a matching white Brioni suit.
A representative for Murphy confirmed the report to The Times.
Murphy, 62, and Butcher, 44, have been engaged since 2018 but first began dating in 2012 — several years after they reportedly met on the set of “Big Momma’s House 2.” They share an 8-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and a 5-year-old son, Max Charles.
The “Shrek” voice actor has eight other children from prior relationships, including with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2006.
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will reprise their ‘Shrek’ roles for the franchise’s fifth installment, arriving in July 2026.
Joining Murphy at the Netflix premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” earlier this month was his daughter Bria, who plays a police officer in the movie.
“She’s the one that arrests me,” Murphy told “Today.” “And the other scene when I get arrested in the movie, that’s my son-in-law tasing me in the neck.”
“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is the fourth installment in the action comedy series and a sequel to Beverly Hills Cop III (1994). It premiered July 3 on Netflix.
More to Read
Only good movies
Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.