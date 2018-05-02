Rachel Weisz takes matters in her own hands in her film 'Disobedience'

"She really goes into scenes with such an open mind," McAdams says. "I find her a very brave actress that way. I sometimes really feel like I have to nail things down to feel secure, whereas she's kind of the opposite. She doesn't even really get attached to stage directions. I think she even scratches them out of her script because she just wants to be very, very free to explore and turn things on their head. I think she always is kind of drifting outside the box."