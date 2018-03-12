Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' surprises and dazzles SXSW audience

Epic showdowns take place on Planet Doom, Parzival's steed of choice is the DeLorean from "Back to the Future" and meta-references to everything from Batman to "The Iron Giant" to Spielberg's own films make their way onscreen. This is the first major Hollywood film to lionize fandom itself as a noble and worthwhile pursuit, while addressing the sociological side effects that digital life has had, for better and for worse, on modern humanity.