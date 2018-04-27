Robert Smigel on the unusually naturalistic Adam Sandler Netflix comedy 'The Week Of'

Here's what I'll say is so funny about this project: A lot of times to me the best part of the creative process is by far the very beginning, the genesis of the idea. If it's my idea or my wife's idea and I'll take credit for it, or if I'm collaborating with Adam, whoever gets the idea, we get very excited and we get funny moments right away, kind of like a Roman candle. And then the rest of the process — executing the script, executing the movie or the TV show — are just varying degrees of agony and pain. Until you get to the end result and you're happy with it and you can kind of look back on all the agony and laugh — you know, tragedy plus time. I was expecting that kind of experience here, being in the thick of directing, but I actually found it to be the most pleasant experience I've had executing any project.