When you make a movie about Scientology . . . Louis Theroux's church adventures

On a sunny afternoon in Hollywood, three figures strolled through a residential neighborhood just south of Sunset Boulevard. As they paused to chat, a stranger clad in black and sporting a walkie-talkie made a beeline for them on a bicycle.

“Hello,” he said. “Do you need help with anything today?” Fresh faced and exceedingly polite, he focused his attention on one member of the trio, a tall and bespectacled Brit in his 40s. “No, we’re just walking around.”

“If you need anything,” the young man said, holding out his hand expectantly, “my name’s Alex.”

“I’m Louis,” answered the Brit, warily returning the handshake. Seemingly satisfied, Alex smiled, remounted his bike and rode off down the sidewalk without bothering to address the man’s companions.

What seemed like a curiously odd exchange did not surprise the Brit. Documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux was days away from the U.S. debut of “My Scientology Movie,” and the encounter occurred on a public street outside the Church of Scientology’s sprawling West Coast headquarters.

Theroux, who lives in London, didn’t think the church had been tracking him as he made his most recent stateside return. But after the encounter with the young man on the bicycle, he wondered if his face was plastered somewhere on a Scientology security wall, a suspicion he’d felt years ago when guards turned him away from the Celebrity Centre on Franklin Avenue after he’d first approached the church to propose a documentary.

“Do you think that I’m drawing the attention?” he asked.

The afternoon had begun innocuously enough when Theroux strode into a Hollywood cafe a few blocks away from Scientology headquarters.

“I used to wander around here when I was making my film, not secretly but as a normal citizen, just to feel the vibe and chat with Scientologists,” he said, taking a seat as a Muzak version of “Nessun Dorma” (“None Shall Sleep”) played softly from the overhead speakers. He flashed back to the time when, living in Los Angeles, he wandered into a Scientology building and took in an orientation video only to find himself buying a copy of “Dianetics” he didn’t know he was being sold.

“I wouldn’t say it was totally normal,” he said. “It’s like going into a used car lot. It was this conversation about, how can I get more out of life? And you realize it’s a sales pitch for why you need to sign up for Scientology.”

The church’s close monitoring of any outside coverage or portrayal of the group has become as iconic as its bright blue building. Many journalists, filmmakers and former Scientology members who have investigated or spoken against the organization have experienced pushback from church officials, both legally and personally.

Several times during the making of “My Scientology Movie,” which is now available on demand and on Amazon, Theroux and his fellow filmmakers unexpectedly found themselves in the sights of Scientology members who showed up outside their sets and started filming them — a meta-movie curiosity that lends the documentary the kind of surreal, humorous jolt absent from more sober fare like Alex Gibney’s “Going Clear” or A&E’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

Theroux, 46, is known for an immersive style of filmmaking that’s placed him into intriguingly uncomfortable proximity to criminals, addicts, neo-Nazis and members of the Westboro Baptist Church for his British television documentaries.

In “My Scientology Movie,” his first theatrically released feature documentary — produced by Oscar winner Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire” and “Searching for Sugarman”) and directed by John Dower — he attempts an inquiry into the self-protective religious organization. He ends up with a curiously personal film about the psychological intimidation tactics the church allegedly exerts on its members, even years after they have left the organization.

Louis Theroux, center, and actors playing Scientology members in "My Scientology Movie."

Theroux had long been interested in deep-diving into Scientology, but after a decade of requests for access and interviews, the filmmakers instead interviewed high-profile apostates, gathering accounts of Scientology practices and alleged abuse among the higher echelons of the organization.

In 2012, the filmmakers approached former Scientology executive Mark “Marty” Rathbun, who left the church in 2004, to join the film and share insights from his experience as a high-ranking official under church leader David Miscavige.

Inspired by the documentary “The Act of Killing,” they hired actors to play Scientologists, including Miscavige and his most famous A-list acolyte, Tom Cruise, reenacting firsthand accounts from former members for the camera in a production studio in Los Angeles.

“The film is as much an excavation of Marty and his personality as it is of Scientology,” Theroux said of Rathbun, a complex figure in the ex-Scientology community at the center of the film, and who denounced the documentary on his personal blog shortly after its film festival debut last year.

Rathbun declined to comment on the film for this article, but pointed The Times to his blog review in which he accuses the filmmakers of using him as “bait to incite the wrath of the Church of Scientology.” According to Rathbun, Chinn initially promised that the documentary “would break the cookie-cutter mold of Scientology projects to that date,” which relied on the “lazy method of highlighting and rehashing what has been alleged before ... to provoke aggressive responses.”

Theroux maintains that Rathbun was supportive of the film when he first saw it. “He saw the movie and his first reaction was positive, he said some nice things about it.”

According to Scientology spokesperson Karin Pouw, the church has not yet screened “My Scientology Movie.”

“We did notice several reviews saying things like it was ‘far from his finest hour’ or ‘nothing more than a desperate bid to get in on the hype,’ and that Theroux was also ‘accused of deception’ by the individual he cast as the star of his film,” she wrote in an email, quoting two negative reviews of the film, which holds an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a Yahoo article referencing Rathbun’s blog post.

Theroux said that his motive for making the film was to explore and engage, not merely bait Scientology.

“I’m always interested in the irreducible contradictions that exist in certain subjects,” he said. “[Scientology is] a spiritual practice, but it seems to model itself on McDonald’s. David Miscavige, the pope of Scientology, his official title is chairman of the board — and he’s actually in charge of preserving the copyrights. They’re more like protecting a kind of corporate brand.” (According to a Scientology website, Miscavige heads the nonprofit Religious Technology Center formed in 1982 to “preserve, maintain, and protect” Scientology.)