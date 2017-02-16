Screening Room: 'Dream Big's' engineer heroes in IMAX; Chinese Theatre looks toward 90; and 'O.J.' all day

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greg MacGillivray majestically engaged the great outdoors in such documentaries as “Everest,” “The Living Sea,” “Dolphins” and “National Parks Adventure.” Now, he goes inside the human mind to explore how we make the seemingly impossible possible in “Dream Big: Engineering Our World,” opening Feb. 17 in IMAX at the California Science Center.

Narrated by Jeff Bridges, the film crisscrosses the globe from China to Dubai, Haiti to Australia, and Seattle to San Francisco, asking the question, who will imagine the solutions to the world’s biggest challenges? Spoiler alert: It’s engineers.

From the dawn of humanity, engineers have used science, math and technology to save lives, advance civilization and build cool stuff. The film takes an inclusive look at today’s creatives, introducing us to eclectic groups of students and professionals working in disciplines as diverse as civil engineering, solar power and robotics.

“Dream Big: Engineering Our World,” California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, californiasciencecenter.org/ Feb. 17-June 29, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Debbie Reynolds in the 1952 musical "Singin' in the Rain." Warner Bros. Debbie Reynolds in the 1952 musical "Singin' in the Rain." Debbie Reynolds in the 1952 musical "Singin' in the Rain." (Warner Bros.)

Marking its 90th anniversary in May, the historic TCL Chinese Theatre is celebrating with a monthly series of films that feature the iconic venue. Tickets are a turn-back-the-clock $5.

First up is the classic 1952 showbiz musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor. Moviegoers will receive a commemorative Debbie Reynolds postcard.

Other films in the series are “The Majestic” (2001) in March, “Cats Don’t Dance” (1997) in April, “The Aviator” (2004) in May, “A Star Is Born” (1937) in June, “Escape From L.A.” (1996) in July, “Rush Hour” (1998) in August, “Blazing Saddles” (1974) in September, “Hollywood Homicide” (2003) in October, “The Italian Job” (2003) in November, and “Day of the Locust” (1975) in December.

“Singin’ in the Rain,” TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood & Highland, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 461-3331 www.tclchinesetheatres.com/ Feb. 19, 10 a.m.

O.J. Simpson at his murder trial, from the 2016 documentary "OJ: Made in America." ESPN/Sundance Film Festival O.J. Simpson at his murder trial, from the 2016 documentary "OJ: Made in America." O.J. Simpson at his murder trial, from the 2016 documentary "OJ: Made in America." (ESPN/Sundance Film Festival)

If you’re still on the fence about whether the ESPN documentary “O.J.: Made in America” is a television series or a movie, you have one additional chance to see it in a theater before it possibly wins an Oscar Feb. 26. Since debuting at the January 2016 Sundance Film Festival, the seven-and-a-half-hour epic has garnered acclaim for its detailed examination of the former football star — controversially acquitted of the 1994 killing of his ex-wife and a friend — in a larger context of race and fame in American culture.

Broadcast in five installments by ESPN, “O.J.” screens at Cinefamily in its full-length glory, with two intermissions. Director Ezra Edelman will be on hand for a Q&A, moderated by Elvis Mitchell.

“O.J.: Made in America,” the Cinefamily at the Silent Movie Theatre, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 655-2510 www.cinefamily.org/ Feb. 19, 11 a.m.

