Shailene Woodley's survival instincts drew her to telling Tami Oldham Ashcraft's story in 'Adrift'

Though it was an emotional moment for Ashcraft, the experience didn’t overwhelm her. In fact, she still loves the ocean. Just a few months after being rescued — her yacht was found by another boat in Hilo, Hawaii — she was back on the water and got her hundred-ton captain’s license. She and her husband raised their two children on San Juan Island in Washington — part of a remote archipelago that requires a ferry trip to get to. And every day, she wears a tiny gold sextant around her neck — a reminder of the navigational tool that she says saved her life during her time adrift.