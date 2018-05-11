At the 'Solo' world premiere, stars praise Ron Howard for stepping in to direct latest 'Star Wars' film

Billy Dee Williams, who originated the role of Lando in "The Empire Strikes Back," was also at the event. Glover described what it was like to meet with him ahead of filming. "We sat down and I had a bunch of ideas of what it was going to be, and he threw it all out the window. He was just kind of like, 'I don't know. Be charming.' That was sage advice. He was like, 'Keep it simple, stupid.'"