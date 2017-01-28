'I Don't Feel at Home In This World Anymore,' 'Crown Heights' headline feminist- and politics-heavy Sundance awards

A Sundance Film Festival that was colored, gripped and sometimes overshadowed by the early days of the Donald Trump administration saw a slew of feminist films win big at the gathering's awards. Multiple female filmmakers nabbed top prizes, while a tale of a woman re-asserting control over her life scored the festival's highest honor.

Macon Blair's "I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore," in which Melanie Lynskey plays an ordinary woman who becomes empowered as a detective-avenger after she is robbed, won the U.S. grand jury prize in the dramatic category. To its fans, the genre-tinged film, which Netflix will release next month, serves as a tonic to the perceived anti-female policies of the current administration.

And Eliza Hittman's gay coming-of-age story "Beach Rats"‎ won the directing award for the U.S. dramatic section--ensuring that a gathering that began with a march down this city's Main ‎Street championing feminist values closed out with the same motif.

"There's nothing more taboo in this country than a woman with ambition," Hittman said in her acceptance speech. "I'm going to work my way through a system that's completely discriminatory toward women. Hollywood, I'm coming for you," she finished to loud cheers.

Hittman joined "Step’s" Amanda Lipitz, "Winnie’s" Pascale Lamche and "Novitiate’s" Maggie Betts as female filmmakers receiving top honors Saturday night, among others.

'Crown Heights' Sundance Film Festival Lakeith Stanfield is Colin Warner in "Crown Heights." Lakeith Stanfield is Colin Warner in "Crown Heights." (Sundance Film Festival)

Meanwhile, ‎a pair of issue-oriented movies took the top two audience prizes in U.S. sections.‎ Matt Ruskin's wrongfully imprisoned tale "Crown Heights," about a real-life Trinidadian immigrant who fought for 20 years to exonerate his friend, took the audience award in the us dramatic section, while "Chasing ‎Coral," Jeff Orlowski's environmentally-oriented story about a disappearing natural resource won for documentary.

"Can we have a shout-out to science?" Orlowski said, accepting the prize, adding "Climate change and science shouldn't be political."

Meanwhile in U.S. documentary, "Dina," Dan Sickles' and Antonio Santini's unconventional love story, won the grand jury prize.‎ Joe Piscatella‎'s "Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower," about a teenage dissident in Hong Kong‎, won the audience award in world doc.

Sundance awards can bestow a kind of pixie dust on films; three years ago, "Whiplash" won both U.S. jury and audience awards and went on to break out in the awards season that followed.

B‎ut currency in Utah doesn't always translate outside the fest bubble. Last year's double-winner "The Birth of a Nation" and 2015's twofer title-holder "Me, Earl & The Dying Girl" both sputtered, for different reasons, when released commercially. This marked the first time in five years that jury and audience prizes did not go to the same ‎film in the U.S. dramatic category.

The Trump executive order banning many visitors fro‎m Muslim-heavy countries also came up repeatedly at the ceremony Saturday night, held at an event space about five miles away from the festival's hub.

These girls show nothing is impossible when you surround yourself with a group of powerful women. — Amanda Lipitz, director of "Step"

At the podium, Sundance Institute chief Keri Putnam saluted the "artists and subjects from Muslim-majority countries who joined us at this year's festival."

She continued, to a standing ovation, "Closing our borders to these and other international artists will stop the flow of ideas and inspiration that are so vital to the global community. We stand with you and we stand with all people risking their lives for our values or seeking refuge from persecution."

Winners also invoked the issue.‎ World doc grand jury prize went to Feras Fayyad and Steen Johannessen's Syria-themed "Last Men in Aleppo"; the former made a plea to people in the U.S. to help fight for the rights of Syrians, noting a need for "freedom and justice."

‎Later, the grand jury prize for world cinema dramatic went to the Egypt-set "The Nile Hilton Incident," a detective story set against the backdrop of the Arab ‎Spring from director Tarik Saleh — who told a story about a security agent at LAX who allowed him to board the plane to Sundance despite the director forgetting his passport at a hotel.

"It wasn't the majority that voted for [Trump],” Saleh said. “I just want to say that."

Meanwhile, accepting a cinematographer prize for his doc about a textile factory in India, "Machines" director Rahul Jain noted, "The smell at the detention center at the airport. It's not fun. You feel like a rat. You feel like you smell for something you didn't do. Now many people are going to have to smell the smell of fear," he added.

Throughout much of the night, statements about the Muslim ban shared the spotlight with feminist issues.

"Step," Lipitz's doc examination of the senior class at an all-girls charter school in an African-American section of Baltimore, won a special‎ jury prize for inspirational filmmaking.

"Being a young woman today isn't easy," Lipitz said. "These girls show nothing is impossible when you surround yourself with a group of powerful women. So let's keep doing that.‎"

Earlier, accepting the world documentary prize for director, "Winnie" helmer Lamche noted that "for those who know, history is not made by great men." A story of unheralded women of a different sort is told in the period convent drama "Novitiate," for which Betts won a special prize for breakthrough director in U.S. dramatic.

‎And the comedic performer Jessica Williams, who hosted the ceremony, paired Trump and feminism when she quipped, "The Audience award--when you think about the election‎, that's sort of the award that Hillary Clinton won‎."

"Gook," Justin Chon's story set against the backdrop of the 1992 L.A. riots, won the Next audience prize; he accepted by embracing concrete action on diversity. "To me a lot of times it's been just talk," he said. "The most effective way I can make a difference is to create‎."

As many directors offered political statements, festival director John Cooper suggested a lesson for beyond the fest.

‎"Let's take this into the future as we head off the mountain," he said. "Our strength is in our number and our power is in our ideas."

But the most stirring speech of the night came from‎ Yance Ford, director of the criminal-justice doc "Strong Island," which won a special jury prize for storytelling in U.S. documentary.