'Don't Breathe' holds top spot at box office for second week

The horror-thriller “Don’t Breathe” is holding onto the top spot at the domestic box office for the second week in a row over the Labor Day weekend. The film has earned an estimated weekend total of $15.7 on its way to approximately $19.4 million for the holiday. That would put the total for the movie, directed by Fede Alvarez, at more than $54 million.

Director David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad,” starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto, took the No. 2 spot for the weekend, taking in a three-day estimate of just over than $10 million on its way to more than $13 million for the holiday. The film’s domestic total will be more than $297 million.

The live action “Pete’s Dragon” made about $6.47 million over the weekend on its way to about $8.9 million for the four-day estimate. The animated “Kubo and the Two Strings” is estimated at $6.5 million for a three-day total on its way to $8.5 million for the long holiday. And the R-rated animated film “Sausage Party” rounded out the top five at the box office with a three-day estimate of $5.3 million on its way to a $6.7 million four-day estimate.

The period drama “The Light Between Oceans,” starring Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, debuted this week in sixth place with a three-day estimate just under $5 million on its way to an expected $6.3 million for the holiday.

The sci-fi thriller “Morgan,” directed by Luke Scott, also opened this weekend to an estimate of only $1.96 million in 2020 theaters, with an expected $2.4 million for its four-day total.

“Hell or High Water” continued to expand around the country, bringing in an estimated $4.5 million over three days in just over 1,300 theaters. It’s on its way to nearly a $5.8 estimate for the long weekend. That would put the film’s total at about $16 million and make it the top-grossing platform release of the summer.

Also over the weekend, the comedy “Bad Moms” crossed the $100-million threshold at the U.S box office, the first R-rated comedy in 2016 to do so.

