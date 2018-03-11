At SXSW, 'Blockers' brings together an unlikely mix of sweet, smart and raunchy

Cannon noted that she is mother to a 4-year-old daughter and that "no matter how progressive I am as a parent, I still am worried about the day that she decides to have sex. We're in a movement right now, Time's Up and Me Too, and there's a reason for this fear, there's kind of a reason for the double standard in some ways. So my hope for her is that she loves herself and I want her to be able to tell me everything. Which, I don't know, is that a good thing?"