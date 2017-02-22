New premieres at South By Southwest Film Festival include Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Charlize Theron

The South By Southwest Film Festival announced Wednesday that the closing-night selection for its 2017 edition will be the world premiere of “Life,” directed by Daniel Espinosa and with a cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds and Hiroyuki Sanada.

The screening is to take place on Saturday, March 18, with the Austin, Texas-based festival running from March 10-19.

The movie is a science-fiction thriller set on an international space station. The film is to be released on March 24.

“The people that flock to Austin each year are some of the most engaged and passionate fans of film out there and are the perfect audience to introduce our visceral sci-fi thriller,” Espinosa said in a statement. “I hope that, with ‘Life,’ we find new ways to entertain them, terrify them, and thrill them.”

Also in Wednesday’s announcement was the SXSW world premiere of “Atomic Blonde,” a spy thriller starring Charlize Theron, James McAvoy and John Goodman and directed by David Leitch.

The announcement of the premiere of “Atomic Blonde” also marks a change in title for the project. It had previously been announced as “The Coldest City,” the title of the graphic novel by Antony Johnston on which it is based. The film is scheduled to be released on July 28.

Terrence Malick’s “Song To Song,” set amid the SXSW music festival and starring Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman, was previously announced to open the 2017 edition of the festival. Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver” will also have its world premiere during the Austin event. James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” will screen as a work in progress.

SIGN UP for the free Indie Focus movies newsletter »

Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption A sneak peek at the Oscars' Governors Ball preparations This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25."

Mark.Olsen@latimes.com

Twitter: @IndieFocus

ALSO

South By Southwest to world premiere ‘Baby Driver’ with Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm

The big deals at Sundance: Why the movies sold and how they might succeed

Films about, and by, women take top honors at politics-heavy Sundance awards