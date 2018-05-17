'The Day After' adds another wonderfully understated chapter to Hong Sang-soo's rapidly expanding oeuvre

This being a Hong Sang-soo film, "The Day After" hops in chronology, but here it doesn't disorient so much as create a minor-key overlay to what subtly emerges as a two-character study in how we process life's fulcrums. Kwon's Bongwan becomes an intricately miserable portrait in untrustworthy shallowness and the futility in shaping reality as a way to forget. But it's Areum — exquisitely rendered by Hong favorite Kim — who walks away (literally, in the closing moments) as one of Hong's most incandescent characters: a sharp-eyed but deeply reflective woman with an abiding faith in the grace of life's randomness.