Review: All Welles breaks loose in the corrosive, long-awaited 'The Other Side of the Wind'

To dispense with the obvious: It’s odd to see a new motion picture from the director of “Citizen Kane” beamed into your living room via streaming queue. (While most will see the film via Netflix, it is also receiving a brief L.A. theatrical run at Laemmle’s NoHo 7.) Then again, it may also be a fitting outcome — an expression of faith that the titans of cinema might just survive, and in fact depend on, the medium’s future players. That might have pleased Welles, a pioneering Hollywood classicist who conceived of this final opus as a rejoinder to, and an example of, the aesthetically cutting-edge visions of New Hollywood.