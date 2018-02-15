The one-liners are fast and furious in Sally Potter's wickedly entertaining 'The Party'

Appearing somewhat out of place in this idealistic cocoon is Tom (Cillian Murphy), a finance hotshot who retreats to the bathroom for regular cocaine breaks, lost in the depths of some private agitation. There's also some mystery concerning Janet's professor husband, Bill (Timothy Spall), whom we first meet nursing a drink, fiddling with the record player and drifting into what looks like a catatonic stupor. Every celebration like this needs at least one teller of unsavory truths, and you can see from the steely determination in Bill's scowl that he has a few choice bombshells in store.