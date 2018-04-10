Chloé Zhao's cowboy drama 'The Rider' is a moving, lyrical tale of loss and recovery

In the most literal sense, "The Rider" may be a movie about trying to get back on that horse, but there may well be a subtler, truer metaphor at work. Again and again, we see Brady using his left hand to assist his right one, repeatedly prying open his clenched, gnarled fingers one by one. It's a quietly heartbreaking image of human struggle, of the limitations of the body and also the compensations of the spirit. Releasing one's grip, this movie knows down to its bones, can be as painful as it is necessary.