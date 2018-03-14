Alicia Vikander makes a persuasive Lara Croft in the new-and-somewhat-improved 'Tomb Raider'

The tank top stayed, though, and Vikander steps into it — and crucially, into the character's mythology and emotional backstory — with unsurprising ease. She is allowed to rebuild the character from the inside out, piece by piece. Her Lara Croft is one tough fighter but also vulnerable and untested, an action heroine with little to lose and everything to prove. It's telling that when deadly circumstances force her to exact her first kill, in self-defense, she reacts not with a satisfied smirk but with a sharp inhalation of breath, as well as an expression somewhere between devastation and disbelief.