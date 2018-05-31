How Toni Collette's turn in the year's scariest film lends 'Hereditary' its terrifying power

“It’s pretty crunchy,” she laughed, describing the complicated dynamic that emerges between Annie and her family, making for some razor-tipped exchanges at the dinner table. “My character had such an unfortunate relationship with her own mother, much of her own ability to mother her own children and to be selfless is difficult for her. And I think part of being a present mother is learning how to be somewhat selfless. But there are so many idealized myths about what motherhood should be, and I love that both my character and the character of my mother have nothing to do with these myths.”