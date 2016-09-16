Toronto film festival 2016: 'Austerlitz,' 'Denial' return to the scene of Nazi crimes

Sergei Loznitsa’s eerily brilliant “Austerlitz” consists entirely of a series of black-and-white long takes, framed by a stationary camera on the grounds of what used to be the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg, Germany. Like so many patient, observational documentaries of its kind, the movie continually inspires at least two different, not always conflicting impulses: The temptation to get lost in the image is overwhelming, even as your attention is continually being refreshed and stimulated by the flood of tourists passing before the camera.

On the one hand, this is people watching at its most grimly perverse, and you may wonder at first if Loznitsa means to solicit your contempt for the better part of 90 minutes. It’s hard not to cringe at the visitors who pull out their selfie sticks and playfully pose behind the barred gate at the camp’s entrance, which bears the notorious slogan “Arbeit Macht Frei” (“Work sets you free”) that also greeted prisoners at Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps. You may even start to judge the tourists for wearing shorts and T-shirts (“Today is your lucky day!” announces one of them), or for casually eating in a place where thousands of Jews and political prisoners died of starvation, among other causes.

Inevitably, I found my own damning thoughts drifting toward my own visit to Auschwitz a few years ago — a journey undertaken with somber respect, though I recall consuming a few snacks and taking more than a few pictures on the grounds. (No T-shirts, at least; it was February.) I also recall thinking about the different purposes served by a memorial, a tourism site and a place of education, and the strangeness — if also the logic — of a single place freighted with so much dreadful history that it must fulfill all three.

All of which is to say that there is certainly more to “Austerlitz” — which screened in the festival’s Wavelengths section, devoted to the adventurous and the avant-garde — than an opportunity to feel quietly superior to the souls we see on screen. In his excellent narrative features (“My Joy,” “In the Fog”) and documentaries (“The Event,” “Maidan”), the Ukrainian-born Loznitsa has shown himself to be a master of composition and duration, a filmmaker who shuns outside commentary and instead turns an unbroken shot into a landscape of ever-changing meaning. The longer you watch “Austerlitz,” the more it reveals — about this place and its lingering ghosts, as well as the men and women traipsing through in the present day.

The crisp black-and-white images, at once redolent of and strikingly different from World War II photographs, suggest the impossibility of bridging the distance between that moment and our own. (The irretrievability of the past and the evocative power of physical spaces are at least two themes that bind “Austerlitz” to W.G. Sebald’s 2001 novel of the same name.) The very presence of tourists holds up an eerie echo to history: Does their freedom of movement inadvertently mock the memory of the inmates who were so constricted? Or is it a kind of reclamation, done in defiance of the camp’s dreadful original purpose?

The answers to these and other questions may be as inscrutable as the faces on screen, but Loznitsa invites us to keep looking. In ways both troubling and profound, he has turned a place of sacred remembrance into a remarkable object of contemplation.

'Denial' trailer Rachel Weisz, Andrew Scott and Timothy Spall star in "Denial." Rachel Weisz, Andrew Scott and Timothy Spall star in "Denial." See more videos

From crowd-watching to crowd-pleasing: A visit to a death camp also plays a significant role in “Denial,” though for an entirely different purpose. This hammily entertaining courtroom procedural, directed by Mick Jackson (“L.A. Story,” “The Bodyguard”) from a screenplay by David Hare, dramatizes the 1996 libel suit brought against the American author Deborah Lipstadt (Rachel Weisz) and her publisher, Penguin Books, by the English historian David Irving (Timothy Spall), who claimed that Lipstadt had slandered him by calling him a Holocaust denier. The case became a sort of moral and historical booby trap, as Lipstadt and her legal team feared that it would effectively permit Irving, a lifelong Adolf Hitler admirer, to put the Holocaust on trial.

For anyone who has ever bemoaned the surfeit of movies about history’s darkest chapter — or worse, movies that use it as a convenient springboard for another subject — “Denial” will immediately raise a few red flags. The movie is about many things besides the Holocaust, not least the striking differences between the American and British legal systems, particularly with regard to libel. (Because the case was tried in the U.K., the burden of proof was on Lipstadt, not Irving.) It’s about the legal tactics that ensure victory in a court of law, as well as the rhetorical flourishes that succeed in the court of public opinion.

Most of all, perhaps, it’s about the comforting, reliable pleasures of British acting and overacting, repeatedly pitting Spall’s monstrous (and unambiguously Trumpian) performance as Irving against Tom Wilkinson’s similarly self-aggrandizing turn as Richard Rampton, the most formidable of Lipstadt’s lawyers. Not to be counted out is Weisz’s brassy, almost impressively grating take on Lipstadt, who seems so determined to seize her moment that she doesn’t realize she’s already been upstaged by a memorably awful wig.

At times “Denial” reminded me of nothing so much as “Philomena,” another machine-tooled entertainment in which a couple of comically mismatched Brits pursue justice by looking past their differences and excavating history. Here, however, the characters’ mission leads them to the gates of Auschwitz itself, where Rampton coldly scrutinizes the interior of a gas chamber and the bombed-out remnants of a crematorium, searching for the incontrovertible evidence that will prove Irving’s undoing.