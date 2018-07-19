Review: Gruesome horror sequel ‘Unfriended: Dark Web’ will make you want to log off

Whether or not “Unfriended: Dark Web” earns the right to venture into such squalid territory, in some ways it never recovers from it. There’s some nimble, nerve-shredding plotting in the frenzied second half: Matias must strategically fool his friends, and at one point get them to fool their stalker(s), if they hope to survive. (You’ll root for Gabriel’s smart, gutsy Nari; the know-it-all conspiracy theorist, not so much.) But the tension quickly dissipates as the complications and dead bodies pile up, in ways that test the premise’s conceptual limits and leave credibility by the wayside. An initially clever exercise winds up feeling like the wrong kind of hackwork.