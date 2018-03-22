With Claire Foy and an iPhone, post-retirement Steven Soderbergh blazes another trail with 'Unsane'

Soderbergh: Well, that's her. That was my first exposure to her, literally. I hadn't even seen her show at that point. And I just thought, "Wow, I like her, whoever that is. She seems really cool." And then I watched the show and thought, "Wow, that is not her at all." This role she is playing in the show is so not her. When I went to meet her in London, that was confirmed — Queen Elizabeth couldn't be further from Claire. Claire is a very sort of gregarious, open, friendly, tactile person. And so it was really fun — like the last time I had to look at "Unsane" for technical reasons, I'll catch myself forgetting that it's her. Her sort of deep dive into that character was so complete, that even when I watch the movie now I forget it's Claire Foy. She just seems like Sawyer.