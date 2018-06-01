'Upgrade' director Leigh Whannell brings sci-fi action thrills to our tech-obsessed times

Looking back to the first “Saw” film, whose success took everyone — including Whannell — by surprise, the filmmaker sees a completely different world. “I feel like ‘Saw’ was released in the last days of the monoculture,” he says. “Everything’s fractured now. Now summer is five months long and every weekend is a blockbuster that’s part of a cinematic universe, and they take up so much media bandwidth. With a movie like this, when you’re an original that’s smaller, the question becomes, how do I cut through the noise?