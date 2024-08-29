Victims ‘terrified’: Pipe-wielding Tesla driver convicted in road-rage incidents is released early

On Jan. 29, 2023, Nathaniel Radimak was arrested by the California Highway Patrol.

The Tesla driver who became notorious for violent, pipe-wielding incidents of road rage is back on the road.

Nathaniel Radimak, 37, was sentenced to five years but was freed Wednesday after less than a year in jail, KTLA reported.

In a video news conference, attorney Gloria Allred said victims whom she represents had been notified of Radimak’s release.

“Many of the victims are terrified that Mr. Radimak will retaliate against them,” she said.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón described Radimak’s various acts of road rage as a “reign of terror” when he was charged in January 2023.

He threatened multiple women with a pipe at different times in 2022. In 2023, he was caught on a dash cam bashing someone’s car on the 2 Freeway near York Boulevard.

Radimak was initially charged with four counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, four counts of criminal threats and one felony count of vandalism, along with two misdemeanor counts of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse.

Radimak, who has a lengthy criminal history, pleaded no contest and was eventually sentenced to five years for stalking and two years for criminal threats (served concurrently) in state prison in August 2023.

He was being held at the Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown, about 50 miles southeast of Stockton, since Oct. 3, 2023. According to Los Angeles County Superior Court records, he was credited with 424 days served — 212 days for time served and 212 days for good behavior.

In Allred’s news conference Wednesday, one victim, identified as Jane Doe, expressed her disappointment in the decision.

“I highly doubt Radimak has learned from his mistakes and will be coming out a changed person after a short time,” she said.