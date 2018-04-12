'Where Is Kyra?': Michelle Pfeiffer's brilliant performance holds the answer

Kyra Johnson, middle-aged, divorced and unemployed, looks after her elderly mother in their small New York apartment. Mom isn't long for this world, and in time you might start to suspect something similar about Kyra. She hasn't had a job since she was laid off two years ago, though not for lack of trying. She's beautiful — to put it another way, she's played by Michelle Pfeiffer — but her beauty, much like her pain, is something the world has long ceased to notice, much less concern itself with.