Whit Stillman revisits 'The Last Days of Disco' ahead of 20th anniversary event in L.A. area

I’ve discovered that the movie had been sort of rethought by the younger people I started working with on the “Damsels in Distress” shoot. For them it was a film they accepted and liked. One of the things we had at the time were clichéd attitudes about what disco was — and who went to discos and what they were like — maybe derived from “Saturday Night Fever” or something. There were all kinds of disco audiences and clubs and people and we just showed this one group. People who were part of that scene recognized it. But at the time I remember people would act as if the film weren’t accurate in some way, and I’d say, “Well, what club are you thinking of that this wasn’t like?” And they’d say, “I never went to discos, I only liked punk music.” Now that’s kind of passed, that idea of rock and roll versus punk versus disco turf war clans.