Lucrecia Martel's 'Zama' is a feverishly brilliant tale of European colonialism and its discontents

That's not to suggest that she's aiming for realism in any strict sense. "Zama," her long-awaited fourth feature and her first one set in the distant past, is a dense, sweltering miasma of a movie, so rich in humid atmosphere that you can practically feel the characters and their awful moment wasting away. But Martel's sense of historical integrity goes beyond her meticulous use of indigenous languages and moldering, lived-in production design. It's essential to her methods that we don't simply navigate this world at our convenience, that none of her characters alter their words or make their motives more transparent for our sake.