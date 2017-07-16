Miguel kicks off Sound in Focus concerts

Hundreds of guests sprawled across the lawn of the Annenberg Space for Photography on Saturday night for a performance headlined by Miguel and featuring multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Garzon-Montano.

Presented as part of KCRW and the Annenberg Foundation's Sound in Focus concert series, the show stretched from 5 to 10 p.m. and featured sets from KCRW DJ and host Anthony Valadez and DJ Stretch Armstrong.

The crowd spanned generations, the majority millennials who relaxed on blankets, hit the beer garden and dined from food trucks with lobster rolls, ice cream, flatbread pizza, Korean barbecue and more.

In between Garzon-Montano and Miguel's sets, Armstrong played R&B, reggae and hip-hop from the likes of 50 Cent, Kanye West, Lil Jon and Big Punisher.

Grammy winner Miguel performed a 90-minute set that included crowd favorites like "Do You?" "Adorn," "Simple Things" and "Coffee." The singer briefly performed and danced along to Tupac's "I Get Around" before segueing into his early hit "Quickie." Trees obstructed some views of the stage, but the singer's sound came through loud and clear.

The Sound in Focus series will continue for two more weekends this month. Future concerts feature artists including Paul Oakenfold, Mondo Cozmo, Lo Moon, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Natalia Lafourcade.

