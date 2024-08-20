Becky G reprises headline tour Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo

Almost a year after finishing her first headlining tour, Becky G is set to hit the road again with the Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo Tour.

On Tuesday, the Mexican American singer took to Instagram with the announcement. Posting a video from a previous show, she takes the stage with her signature bedazzled microphone in hand. Her caption reads, “I can’t wait to sing and laugh and dance and cry with you guys again muuuuuy pronto … it was so hard to keep this a secret.”

The Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo Tour is a 14-show trek around the U.S. The tour kicks off Oct. 11 at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and ends Nov. 17 at San Diego’s Gallagher Square at Petco Park. Stopping in predominantly Mexican American communities, the five-time Latin Grammy nominee will perform in Atlanta, Phoenix and five Texas cities, according to the tour’s official release.

Currently, there’s no Los Angeles date. The closest performance to L.A. County will be at Ontario’s Toyota Arena on Nov 16. Her previous tour, Mi Casa Su Casa, sold out three dates at the Novo.

“Everyone’s family in there [at a Becky G show]. I feel like she’s my homegirl, my sister. I love that about her,” Chris Peralta, a fan, told The Times last October.

The upcoming tour continues to support the 27-year-old’s album “Esquinas.” The 2023 release is her first venture into musica Mexicana, a genre she grew up listening to. Featuring collaborators of the subgenre such as Ivan Cornejo, Peso Pluma and Dannylux, Gomez pays homage to her family’s roots.

The Inglewood-born entertainer first entered the industry at age 14. Initially, she focused on releasing mainstream English pop — with hits like “Shower” and “Becky From the Block.” But over the years, the singer has cemented her spot in the Latin music market. Her biggest song, “Mamiii,” featuring Karol G, has nearly a billion streams on Spotify alone .

“Spanish music gave me the drive to find my own voice as a young woman in this industry,” she told The Times in 2022 . “I think somebody in the psychology realm should investigate the impact on us 200-percent kids who go between cultures, trying to assimilate to both sides.”

Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo tickets go on sale later this week, with an artist presale Wednesday and a general sale on Friday.