Rain Dove makes sense of the Asia Argento scandal: 'All victims deserve justice'

The above is my official statement regarding the Asia Argento case. Before you read. I know many people are upset, confused, and angry right now. It wasn’t an easy thing emotionally to report to the police. I’ve met Asia’s kids, seen them during a process of mourning, and watched the admiration roll in from individuals inspired by the #MeToo movement. Knowing that much may be taken away from them in the name of revealing truth was gnawingly upsetting. But the truth is the key to justice. To healing. To solving. It needs to be free. I had hoped to keep my name out of the press and conversation for this incident and simply let the justice system take its course- and allow Jimmy to have the tools they were Being denied to speak their story. But too many people got hurt in the silence. So here it is. The truth. Friend. Blood relative. Acquaintance. Whatever- when it comes to a crime of which an individual has been assaulted and is a victim we can not have bias in doing what’s right. For those of You who are afraid to come forward I love You. I believe in your strength. Please don’t be silenced You could save a life. #EqualGround #lettruthlighttheway #asiaargento #jimmybennett #lovewins #lgbtq #memes #MeToo #weareone

