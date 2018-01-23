Allison Janney just scored her first Oscar nomination. Yes, first

At 5 a.m., my bedroom doors stormed open and all of these [friends] stormed into my bedroom. It was dark and I was hearing voices and I was like, "Well, that sounds like Shannon, but she's in New York. And that sounds like Melissa, but she's in D.C." They had all flown in to surprise me, to jump on my bed and wake me up to watch the announcement with me. I was so completely surprised and touched that they did that for me and that they thought, "Listen, if you do get nominated, we want to celebrate. And if you don't, you're going to need your friends." It just made me cry. It was so extraordinary and we all got up and my nephew poured mimosas and we watched and then just jumped for joy.