Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: From Oscar firsts to Beyoncé’s new album title
Welcome to another edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m your quizmaster, Adam Tschorn, back with another 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.
I’ll admit it: This week I took a deep dive into my colleagues’ coverage of the Academy Awards. So if you watched the Oscars telecast — and stayed abreast of our postshow coverage — you might have a better-than-average chance of answering questions about The Times’ first Academy Award, what record Billie Eilish set and who gets mentioned the (second) most in Oscar acceptance speeches.
Other topics tackled this week in an effort to educate, enlighten and entertain include an endangered member of the weasel family, Beyoncé’s upcoming country album and a SoCal handyman with a made-for-TV (or at least YouTube) side hustle.
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
If last week’s news is still top of mind, why not try your luck with the previous News Quiz, which covered Times stories published from March 8 through 14?
More to Read
Sign up for our L.A. Times Plants newsletter
At the start of each month, get a roundup of upcoming plant-related activities and events in Southern California, along with links to tips and articles you may have missed.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.