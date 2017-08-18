Having a Moment: Bridget Everett leaps from cabaret stage to silver screen

Fifteen minutes into the new film “Patti Cakes,” Bridget Everett slips in through a side door of a seedy tavern to music straight out of a spaghetti western at high noon. Behind the counter, her bartender daughter sizes up the situation: “Christ.”

“Line up your ma a bomb,” Everett’s character says. “I gotta grease these pipes.”

Clicking her French tips against her glass, she demands two more shots of Jägermeister and proposes a toast. “To family, right? Blood is thicker than Jäger.”

In a single scene, that’s everything you need to know about Everett, the once and future dynamo of New York’s downtown cabaret scene and now a natural star on the silver screen. She’s in two films this month, “Patti Cakes” and “Fun Mom Dinner,” and nearly walks away with both in her pocket.

A year ago you’d have found the 45-year-old singer and entertainer at Joe’s Pub, the beloved New York venue where she holds audiences hostage — lovingly, mind you — with her raunchy but heartrending theatrics. On a typical night, some poor stranger inevitably ends up either licking whipped cream off her legs or perhaps suspending her in midair à la Superman.

Or maybe you’ve already seen Everett alongside her pal Amy Schumer, who has given Everett memorable parts in “Trainwreck” and her Comedy Central series “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Her girl-gone-wild role in “Fun Mom Dinner” was right in her wheelhouse, but “Patti Cakes,” which opened Friday, reveals Everett’s impressive range as a dramatic actress. As Barb, the mother of the titular Patti Cakes (Danielle Macdonald), Everett portrays a hard-bitten survivor, a singer whose dreams of rock stardom were dashed long before her daughter’s rise as a rapper.

It’s a delicious part that Everett devours like those Jäger shots she pounds in her opening scene. As she makes the rounds on late-night TV and shows up on red carpets, Everett is finally proving the mantra she’s been lifting from LL Cool J for years: Dreams don’t have deadlines.

