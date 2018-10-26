California Sounds: New music from Georgia Anne Muldrow, Free the Robots, Dean Wareham, Sam Wilkes and Moon Honey

Given the “Vs.” title, perhaps it was a competition. The two swap vocal duties on work by Marty Robbins, Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan and Lerner & Loewe, and do so with elegantly arranged guitar, drum, layered vocals and pillowy echo. One highlight is their album-closing take on the Magnetic Fields’ “Grand Canyon.” Sung by Porpora, it places songwriter Stephen Merritt’s work on a deserved pedestal.