Review: Beyoncé and Jay-Z put 'real love' onstage at the Rose Bowl

“This is real love,” read a message on a giant video screen near the end of the evening, two hours or so after the married superstars, known these days as the Carters, had arrived onstage via elevator to open with a medley of Jay-Z’s “Holy Grail” and “Part II (On the Run),” in which Beyoncé wonders, “Who wants that perfect love story anyway? / Cliché, cliché, cliché, cliché.”