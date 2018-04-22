Backstage at Coachella, Nile Rodgers recalls the ‘Lay Me Down’ studio session with ‘little brother’ Avicii and Adam Lambert

I could talk about Avicii all day long. I loved him. We met one night — as I've met 99% of the artists I work with, believe it or not -- I went to see his show. Before I met him I was just hanging out in the audience with his fans, and his fans were so cool, and so orderly and nice, which I thought was interesting. And it was at Radio City Music Hall, which is a very interesting venue for a DJ to play.