Local music photographer Emery Becker reported killed in motorcycle crash

Emery Becker, a well-known photographer in L.A.'s indie music scene, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday, according to reports.
According to reports, the 25-year-old Becker, a Burbank resident, was driving his motorcycle on the 5 Freeway just north of Echo Park when a driver rear-ended his bike and threw him from the vehicle just after 2 a.m. Becker initially survived the crash before a second driver struck and killed him, reports say.
The investigating California Highway Patrol officer has not yet returned calls seeking more information.
The first driver fled the scene and remains at large, according to a story from NBC4. The second driver, Alexandra Silva, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, according to reports. The crash is still under investigation.
The L.A. music scene filled social media with tributes to Becker's work, which often captured emerging artists on the local club scene.
"Selfless capturer. thank you sweet friend. Celebrating you," wrote singer Lauren Ruth Ward, a longtime favorite subject for Becker.
"Your eye remarkable, your heart big, your soul strong. May your photos live vigorously in your honor, Emery. Rest peacefully dear friend," wrote Britt Witt, the talent buyer for the Hi Hat in Highland Park.
"I just can't believe it. Having a hard time with this one. So so sad. Please don't drink and drive" wrote L.A.-based music publicist Caroline Borolla.
