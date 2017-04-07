Kendrick Lamar's new album arrives April 14

On Kendrick Lamar’s new single, “The Heart Part 4,” he fired off a rather ferocious warning:

“Y’all got till April 7 to get y’all … together.”

Many assumed that’s when the Compton rapper was dropping his next album. Turns out he was simply whetting our appetite for the album, which will be released on April 14.

Hours before the clock hit midnight on his April 7 deadline, the pre-order for Lamar’s new record appeared on iTunes.There aren’t many details about the project — his first proper studio album since 2015’s "To Pimp a Butterfly.” Neither the title, cover art nor tracklist was revealed when the pre-order went live.

Currently bearing the placeholder title of “ALBUM” with a black album cover, the 14-track project includes the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced banger “Humble,” whose accompanying video sparked much celebration, and debate, about Lamar’s representation of black women.

““Humble” is the only song title listed on the pre-order link. “The Heart Part 4,” his fourth entry in a career-spanning series of freestyles, isn’t listed here.

Last year, Lamar issued "Untitled Unmastered,” a collection of recordings pulled from the “To Pimp a Butterfly” sessions.

The arrival of Lamar’s new album is just in time for his gig at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next weekend. Two days after its release, he will close out the festival with a headlining show that will see the live debut of his new material.

